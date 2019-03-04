NCEL: Nostell Miners Welfare promotion chase hits bump while AFC Emley beaten for the fourth time in five games

Nostell Miners Welfare dropped a precious two points in their bid for promotion in Division One of the NCEL on Saturday afternoon.

Miners Welfare drew 1-1 with 13th-placed Shirebrook Town as they fell three points behind second-placed Campion, who suffered a surprise 3-0 loss at FC Bolsover.

Marley Grant and Michael Bottomley's attack is halted. PIC: Mark Parsons.

Grimsby Borough moved into top spot with a 3-2 victory at third-bottom East Yorkshire Carnegie.

Nostell are now looking over their shoulders at fourth-placed Hallam after they won 2-1 at Emley.

Hallam are only a point behind Welfare but have played three games less.

Carter Widdowson put Shirebrook ahead on the half-hour mark to give the visitors a 1-0 interval lead on Saturday.

Daniel Naidole wins a header. PIC: Mark Parsons.

Adam Hayton's strike drew Nostell level with 25 minutes to go but they were unable to find a winner as Town's resolute defence held on for a point.

Meanwhile, Emley's loss against Hallam was their third defeat against the same opponents this season.

It is also the Pewits' four loss in their last five league outings.

Kieran Watson put the away side ahead with just six minutes played but Emley were level nine minutes later.

The home side were awarded a penalty which was saved by Dave Darwent but Wayne Hughes was on hand to poke home the rebound.

Hallam scored the final goal of the game through Micah Bishop just before the half-time whistle.

Emley are back in action tomorrow evening (7.45pm) as they travel to Selby Town.