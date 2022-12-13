The Handsworth game has been rearranged to take place on Tuesday, February 21 with a 7.45pm kick-off. But, weather permitting, the Pewits will be back in action this Saturday when away to Golcar United.

They remain in second place, 11 points behind leaders North Ferriby, but with two games in hand.

Emley are also still in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup after winning a second round tie 3-1 against North Gawber Colliery in midweek. Goals in the last 10 minutes by James Walshaw and Joe Jagger clinched victory after Harrison Rowley netted in the first half.

James Walshaw was on target for Emley against North Gawber Colliery in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup. Picture: Mark Parsons

Horbury Town’s Division One home game with Rossington Main also fell victim to the icy blast and has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 7.45pm kick-off.

They are not down to play again before Christmas with their next match on Wednesday, December 28 at home to Glasshoughton Welfare.

Town did play a game last Wednesday when progressing to the third round of the West Riding County Cup with a 3-2 win at Thackley as they came from two down with goals from Sam Kyeremeh in the first half and Sam Awty and Daniel Wassell after the break.

Nostell MW’s postponed game at Brigg Town in Division One will now take place on Wednesday, February 8 (7.45pm). They face a tough task if returning to action this Saturday at home to runaway leaders Campion.