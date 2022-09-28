NCEL round-up: Glasshoughton Welfare, Nostell MW, Hemsworth MW and Horbury Town all bounce back with wins

They found themselves trailing after 12 minutes to a Keiron Sykes-Tobin goal, but quickly hit back through James Woodhouse and were level at the break.

The result remained in the balance until Welfare were awarded a penalty five minutes from time and Ashley Bell held his nerve to convert the spot kick and bring all the points back with Houghton.

Glasshoughton were unable to progress in the FA Vase on Saturday as they lost 2-1 at Selby Town.

Joe Wood scored an early penalty to set Nostell MW on the way to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Liam Flanagan struck twice for the hosts, including a 50th minute penalty, Welfare hit back through Owen Thomas, but they could not force an equaliser.

A home game with Swallownest is next up this Saturday.

Nostell MW also climbed the first division table with a 3-0 success away to Selby Town last night.

Joe Wood set them on the way with a fifth minute penalty and Nathan Hawkhead made it 2-0 before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only goal of the second half came from Harvey Booth seven minutes in, but Nostell saw out the game well.

Welfare were less successful in the FA Vase last Saturday when they lost 2-1 to West Didsbury & Chorlton, with Tawheed Ahmed netting their only goal late on.

Nostell host Horbury Town this Saturday then travel to play Shirebrook Town in the League Cup second round next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horbury were back to winning ways in emphatic style at the weekend as they hammered Parkgate 5-1.

They were already four up by half-time with goals from Robert Evans, Samuel Awty, Gibril Bojang, with a penalty, and James Cusworth.

Taylor Nicholson pulled a goal back for the hosts after the break, but the last word went to Town’s Benjamin Agu who made it 5-1 late on.

The result lifted Horbury back up to second and they face a big match tonight (Wednesday) when at home to unbeaten leaders Campion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemsworth MW climbed the NCE Premier table with a comprehensive 5-1 win at home to Bottesford Town.

Jason Davis led the way with a hat-trick while Rhys Scott and Nash Connolly were also on target as Wells ran away with the game after it appeared in the balance at 2-1 at half-time.