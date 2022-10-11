NCEL round-up: Horbury Town and Hemsworth MW bounce back while Nostell MW hit six
Horbury Town put a difficult few weeks behind them with an emphatic return to form in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.
After a heavy defeat to promotion rivals Campion and a draw with Nostell MW it was back to winning ways for the Horbury side as they hammered Dronfield Town 5-0.
It was not all plain sailing, however, as the game still remained goalless at half-time.
The floodgates opened once James Smith opened the scoring four minutes into the second period.
James Cusworth doubled the advantage just after the hour mark and added his second late on after Abdou Bojang and Sam Kyeremeh had also netted.
The win kept Town in third place and they will be looking to maintain their challenge away to fourth from bottom Worsbrough Bridge Athletic this Saturday.
Hemsworth MW were quickly back to winning ways in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division with a hard earned success at home to Golcar United.
After defeat at Handsworth the previous week Wells kept a clean sheet and ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Alex Washington’s 80th minute goal.
The result lifted them back up to ninth ahead of their next league game, which is a big one against in-form Emley AFC on Friday night.
Frickley Athletic dropped down to 15th in the NCE Premier after suffering a third successive league defeat.
Once again they were competitive, but went down 1-0 on a frustrating afternoon at home to fifth-placed Handsworth.
Samuel Smith scored the only goal of the game on 40 minutes with the Blues guilty of missing many opportunities. Al Keita came closest to a goal in the second half when left unmarked only to see his shot saved.
Frickley are on their travels this Saturday when away to Golcar United.
Glasshoughton Welfare will be looking for an improvement at home to Retford this Saturday after a disappointing display and defeat last weekend.
Away to Armthorpe Welfare, they were one down to a Louis Wardle goal at the break and could not hit back, eventually losing 3-0 as Rhys Plater and Jack Waldron added further efforts for the home team.
Nostell MW took a break from the league to play a first round Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup tie and progressed smoothly with a 6-1 success away to South Kirkby Colliery.
Five of the goals came in the opening period with Joe Wood opening the scoring and Liam Ormsby hitting a hat-trick before Charlie Parnell put away a penalty on the stroke of half-time.
Ormsby added his fourth early in the second half as Welfare comfortably booked their passage into the second round.
This Saturday it is back to NCE Division One for Nostell when they host Ollerton Town.
Wakefield AFC were not in action last weekend, but will be back on NCE Division One duty at home to mid-table Staveley MW this Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways after a couple of defeats in their last two matches.