NCEL round-up: Horbury Town make it six of best to continue flying start

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town had made it five wins from five in their incredible start to the higher level following promotion from the West Yorkshire League when goals from Luke Playford and James Cusworth just before half-time gave them a 2-0 home success against Shirebrook Town last Saturday.

And mid-table Swallownest were next in the firing line with the NCE newcomers making it 25 goals so far this season with another top attacking display.

Gibril Bojang put them ahead with a third minute penalty and it was 2-0 inside eight minutes with James Smith netting.

Horbury Town goal scorer Luke Playford.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Frost pulled a goal back for Swallownest from the spot just before half-time, but Town were back in control after the break as Abdul Asamoah added two more goals and Sair Akbar made it 5-1 late on.

Taylor Nicholson’s 90th minute effort was merely a consolation for the hosts.

Horbury face a good test this Saturday when they are away to Selby Town.

Nostell MW were impressive as they earned their second win of the season in Division One when they hosted Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Harvey Booth gave them an early lead and Nathan Hawkhead doubled it after just seven minutes.

Although Harley Holt pulled a goal back for Athletic it was Nostell’s night as Liam Owen made it 3-1 before half-time and he added his second after the break as did Hawkhead.

Next up for Nostell are Dronfield Town in an FA Vase first qualifying round tie at home on Saturday.

Glasshoughton Welfare picked up their first points of the season in Division One when at home to Ollerton Town on Tuesday night.

After losing their first four league games it was a different story as they ran out 3-0 winners thanks to a hat-trick by Kiyarni Clayton.

His first goal gave Welfare a 14th minute lead which they held until 15 minutes from time when Clayton struck again. A late penalty saw him complete his treble.

Welfare do not have a game this weekend after being given a bye in the FA Vase after scheduled opponents Hall Road Rangers were removed from the competition.

It was back to business as usual for Wakefield AFC as they bounced back from their first defeat in the league with a 2-1 win at home to Brigg Town on Tuesday night.

They were tested again as Lawrence Heward put the visitors ahead after only six minutes. But they eventually took control with Cory Woodward levelling just past the hour.

It looked as if they would have to settle for a draw, but up popped Lucas Stubbs to net a late winner.

In the Premier Division, Hemsworth MW were quickly back in action after their local derby win over Frickley Athletic when they drew 2-2 at Silsden.

An Arley Barnes own goal gave them a flying start in the second minute, but Barnes scored at the right end in the second minute of the second half.

Barks put Wells back in front, but they were denied another victory as Josimar Bradshaw netted with the last kick of the game in added time.