NCEL round-up: Horbury Town, Nostell MW and Hemsworth MW earn winning league points

Town appear to be over their recent blip as they made it four wins in a row in all competitions and took their goal tally to 18 in those matches.

They ran out 4-1 winners at home to Swallownest as James Cusworth sent them on the way with the opening goal after just seven minutes.

Abdou Bojang doubled the lead soon after and although William Monteiro pulled a goal back for the visitors Cusworth’s second gave Horbury a 3-1 half-time advantage.

They only added one more goal after the break with Kieran Ceesay netting on 63 minutes, but ran out comfortable winners to stay in second place ahead of their big game away to fellow promoted club Wakefield AFC this Saturday.

Wakefield were back to winning ways after three league defeats when they beat Dronfield Town 4-2.

Billy Mole set them on the way with his fifth goal of the season, collecting Aaron Pilkington’s pass to go through to score in a one-on-one after just five minutes.

Harry Kendrick had to be in good form to preserve the lead, but he could not prevent Dronfield from equalising through Thomas Gladwin from a half cleared corner.

Wakefield, whose confidence may have been dented after recent issues, responded well and were back ahead within five minutes, Daniel Hernandez heading home from Josh Craig’s cross.

Wakey continued their momentum in the second half, extending their lead through playmaker Jaydan Sandhu on 56 minutes.

Dronfield hit back with Callum Mawbey left free to nod home, but the hosts made sure of their victory when substitute Jake Morrison marked his return to the team after injury with a goal following good work by fellow sub Harley Blankley.

Wakefield took their new optimism into another league game on Tuesday night when they were away to Selby Town and won again, 2-0.

Mole headed them in front on 25 minutes before they went down to 10 men with Sandhu sent-off for a second yellow card offence.

Despite having to play the whole of the second half with a man down Wakey held on and extended their lead through Hernandez to move back up to sixth place.

Nostell MW were also in action in NCE Division One on Tuesday night when away to Beverley Town who were one place and one point ahead of them at kick-off.

Despite trailing twice they came away with a 4-2 win with Tawheed Ahmed and Nathan Hawkhead hitting their equalisers before two goals in the last five minutes from Brett Smith and Ahmed again sealed victory.

Nostell were in winning form at the weekend with a 3-1 success against fourth-placed Rossington Main.

Liam Ormsby opened the scoring on 14 minutes and it was soon 2-0 with Hawkhead putting away a penalty.

Tyla Bell pulled a goal back for Main early in the second half, but Charlie Parnell’s effort ensured a Welfare victory.

They travel to play Parkgate this Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

A late goal by Adam Walsh earned Glasshoughton Welfare a battling point at Brigg Town in Division One.

Up against seventh-placed opponents the second from bottom Welfare gave as good as they got in a 3-3 draw in which they had twice led with goals by Matthew Semley and Walsh’s first effort.

Houghton were away to Eccleshill United in the first round of the West Riding County Cup on Tuesday and came away with a superb 1-0 win.

After scoring twice at the weekend Walsh was the goal hero again when bagging the winner 10 minutes from time.