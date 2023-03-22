NCEL round-up: Leaders end Glasshoughton Welfare's brilliant run, Wakefield AFC earn revenge win over Nostell MW

Lee Vigars’ men had come from behind to make it seven wins from their previous eight matches when at home to Nostell MW on Saturday, but they lost 5-2 to the leaders.

Patrick Sykes and Marcus Day put Campion two up at the break and further goals followed from Aiden Day (two) and Ashley Flynn before Welfare were rewarded for their efforts with two consolation goals by Nathan Perks – one from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up against Nostell MW last Saturday, Houghton trailed to a Reagan Waud goal after only two minutes. But Ashley Bell levelled seven minutes into the second half and Zackary Sangster then came up with what turned out to be a winner 16 minutes later.

Glasshoughton host Dronfield Town this Saturday.

Wakefield AFC bounced back from a weekend setback in a local derby at Nostell MW on Tuesday night.

After a surprise heavy home defeat to mid-table NCE Division One side Beverley Town manager Gabe Mozzini wanted an improved display at Nostell and he got it with a 2-0 success that brought revenge for a 2-1 defeat to Nostell last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was another tight encounter with the game still goalless until Wakey struck through striker Jake Morrison 12 minutes from time.

Owen Kirman then put the game to bed seven minutes later.

Wakefield had seen their three-match winning run ended with a 5-2 home loss to Beverley last Saturday.

The visitors struck first through Joe McFadyen, but Jake Morrison’s penalty levelled two minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, McFadyen went on to complete a first half hat-trick to put his side 3-1 up at the break and they added late goals by Scott Phillips and Chris Adams with Wakey managing a consolation through Lewis Stephens.

A trip to Ollerton Town is next up for Wakefield on Saturday followed by another derby game at Horbury Town next Wednesday.

Home games now follow for Nostell as they look to secure their place in the league with Shirebrook Town the opponents on Saturday and Parkgate next Tuesday.

READ MORE: Emley keep promotion dream alive with four star display at Yorkshire Amateur

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horbury Town had a mixed few days as they followed up a 3-1 Division One midweek win over Retford – when Jak Kelly scored all three goals – with a 3-2 defeat at Staveley MW.

Gibril Bojang gave Town a good start with the opening goal after 13 minutes, but they were pegged back within four minutes by WIlliam Wraith’s penalty.

Joe Penn restored the lead before half-time, but Horbury could not kick on. Jack Deakin equalised a second time for Staveley after the break and they went on to win in through Sam Kay’s 76th minute goal.

Horbury host Selby Town this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frickley Athletic missed two chances to get clear of the Premier Division relegation zone when they drew 2-2 with Yorkshire Amateur in midweek and lost 2-1 at Albion Sports.

Goals from Alhassane Keita and Lloyd Smith looked to have been enough to give the Blues victory over the Ammers, but a late goal by Alfie Wilkinson made it 2-2.

A Thomas Ponter own goal was all Frickley had to show for their efforts at Albion.

One more win is likely to be enough for Frickley to stay up and they will be looking to get it at home to Hallam this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemsworth MW dropped down to ninth after a 2-1 Premier defeat at Hallam.

Two goals in four first half minutes from Kieren Watson and Brandon Bradbury saw them 2-0 down at the break and although Reece Kral pulled one back 15 minutes from time they left empty handed.