NCEL round-up: Wakefield AFC gear up for biggest game of season, Emley set to play final at Scunthorpe United
The game between the sides that finished in third and fourth place in the division will take place at Parkgate FC, kicking off at 3pm, with Wakefield out to go at least one better than last season as they lost at the semis stage a year ago.
Beverley Town take on Retford United in the other semi.
Both matches are taking place on neutral venues due to issues with ground availability, with the league saying they are following FA guidelines in deciding there would be no home ground advantage this year.
Wakefield go into their match on the back of six successive league victories to round off their campaign, which brought them 97 points from 44 games.
The last of the wins came at Nostell MW when Mason Rubie (two), Jack Cairney and Callum Charlton netted in a 4-1 success.
Jack Bull scored Nostell’s only goal as they ended their campaign in 16th place.
Horbury Town ended in seventh after drawing their final league game 1-1 at Retford FC, Joel Feirn scoring their only goal in the 90th minute.
NCE Premier champions Emley will be out to make it a league and cup double next Wednesday when they play in the NCE League Cup final.
Opponents are either Division One champions Parkgate or Premier runners-up Campion with the final taking place at Scunthorpe United’s ground, kick-off 7.45pm.
Emley reached the final with a 2-1 success away to Rossington Main when Ruben Jerome put them ahead after only four minutes and another of their prolific scorers, James Walshaw, netted a 66th minute winner after Lewis Archer had replied for the hosts with a penalty.
