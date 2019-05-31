New football club Ossett United admits debt of around £60K after first season

A newly-formed football club has said that ‘serious restructuring’ is required after admitting it has fallen into debt by around £60,000.

Ossett United, which formed last year following the merger of Ossett Town and Ossett Albion, has confirmed that three directors have since left their roles.

A statement from the club, which plays at Ingfield, reads: “We have reviewed season one and we believe we have overspent.

“Some serious restructuring needed to take place.

“The outgoing directors realised financially and personally that this has put a strain on their lives. And they don’t want to continue the financial pressure and the personal pressures that come from running a football club in a small town.

“So, they have decided not to join us on the journey in season two.

“Based on the overspending, we are going to realign the club’s expectations.

“We need help from the fans to understand that we have had an unbelievable first season but we did operate outside our means.

“Therefore this year, we will see a more true story of what they club can generate organically.”

Those who have stepped down from their roles include chairman John Chidlaw and fellow directors Lee Summerscales and Emma Chidlaw.

A new board has since been created who say all of the existing creditors have given the club time to re-pay the debt which they hope will be cleared by the end of the upcoming season.