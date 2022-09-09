Northern Premier League and NCE League games all postponed this weekend

All matches this weekend in the Northern Premier and NCE Leagues have been postponed.

The league had been awaiting confirmation from the Football Association and had now announced that all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect.

Currently, league fixtures will resume from Monday, September 12 onwards although it is believed that no sporting event of any kind will take place on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The decision to cancel this weekend’s fixtures was taken in accordance with protocol, namely by The FA as the governing body. It is one which the League fully supports.

A statement from the FA read: “Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.

As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September. This follows Government guidance, which encourages sporting organisations to show respect in an appropriate way.

The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend. We can also confirm that all football fixtures across the National League System [NLS], Steps 1-6, including the Vanarama National Leagues, the Women’s Football Pyramid [WFP], Tiers 3-7, and matches across grassroots football in England will be postponed.

The Premier League and the EFL have all confirmed that their fixtures this weekend will be rescheduled for a later date.

All flags at Wembley Stadium and St. George’s Park will continue to fly at half-mast over the weekend.”

All NCE League games have also been postponed as a mark of respect.