Nostell MW aim to bounce back after heavy defeat

Nostell MW report.

After a close first half in which the hosts just edged it score-wise to be one up Welfare fell away alarmingly after the break to concede four more unanswered goals and ultimately suffer a 5-0 defeat.

They looked to have a strong enough line-up on the pitch and were taking on opponents below them in mid-table, but fell behind to a 12th minute Brandon Bagley goal.

Nostell huffed and puffed for the rest of the half with Liam Ormsby coming closest to equalising with an effort that brought a fine save from the home keeper.

But it became hard going once Jack Bancroft doubled Parkgate’s lead eight minutes into the second half.

When Fred Tracey added the home team’s third goal soon after Welfare were left with a mountain to climb.

Further goals by Haydn Ward and Thomas Staniland piled on more misery and it was a bad day at the office that Nostell will quickly want to bounce back from.