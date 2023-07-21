After a mixed campaign with some reals highs and lows last term, Welfare are hopeful of an improved effort this time round and will be looking to make a positive start on home soil when up against Dronfield Town (kick-off 3pm).

A first away game is quickly on the horizon with Nostell travelling to Harrogate Railway Athletic next Tuesday.

August will also bring home games in the league against Yorkshire Amateur, Horbury Town and NCE newcomers Clay Cross Town plus away matches at Armthorpe Welfare and Selby Town.

Nostell MW in action against Beverley Town last season. (Photo by Scott Merrylees)

Welfare also face Bottesford Town away in a first qualifying round tie in the FA Vase on Saturday, August 26.

Nostell have been drawn at home to Harrogate Railway Athletic in the first round of the JCP Construction League Cup with the tie to take place on September 19.

Their Christmas game will take them to Glasshoughton Welfare on Boxing Day while Brigg Town will come to the Crofton Community Centre on December 30 in the other festive fixture.

Nostell end their campaign with a local derby at home to Wakefield AFC.

Pre-season has been encouraging for Welfare with plenty of goals hitting the back of the net, including 4-0 victories against Huddersfield Amateur and Otley Town.

Another four were put past NCE Premier Division side Frickley Athletic, but they conceded five in a classic warm-up game.

Player-wise Nostell have retained 12 of last season's squad - Harvey Booth, Harry Atkinson, Luis Penny-Larter, Joe Wood, Harvey Walker, Liam Ormsby, Liam Owen, Nick Lalousis, Carl Robinson, Reagan Waud, Spencer Gordon and Christopher Barrow.

