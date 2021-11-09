Nostell MW find their spark

Nostell MW goal scorer Joe Wood.

Bouncing back from a 5-1 beating at Garforth Town in a midweek NCE League Cup tie, they scored two goals in each half for a victory that moved them back up to sixth place.

Danny Edwards put Nostell ahead in the 22nd minute and after going close several times Joe Wood finally put the ball in the net to double the lead.

Any hopes of a Glasshoughton comeback in the second half went out of the window when nine minutes in Nathan Hawkhead made it 3-0.

Alex Haigh put the icing on the cake with the fourth goal, tapping home the rebound after Hawkhead’s free-kick had been saved by the keeper.