Nostell MW launch search for new manager and chairman

Nostell MW have begun their search for a new manager and a new chairman following resignations at the end of the season just finished.
Published 7th May 2024
The Northern Counties East League Division One club are looking for several individuals to run the first team after the resignation of manager Ian Walker and chairman Kevin Allsop as well as the match day secretary.

They are also hoping volunteers can come forward to fill behind the scenes roles.

Nostell’s first team have struggled since Christmas after losing key players to other clubs, but are hoping to make a fresh start with the new individuals on-board; however, at present there is an extremely limited budget.

Anyone interested in any of the vacant positions can email the club ([email protected]) with a brief description of experience, background, skills etc before Saturday, May 18.

