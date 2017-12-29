Ossett Albion sign Porritt from Farsley Celtic

Ossett Albion have signed midfielder Adam Porritt from Farsley Celtic.

Porritt, who spent his entire youth at Huddersfield Town, signed for Farsley in the summer and has followed in the footsteps of Adam Priestley in moving from Celtic to Albion.

The Unicorns’ first team manager Andy Welsh said: “Adam, although young, has vast experience in the game and joins us at a time when we are breaking in a new team and playing system.

“I am delighted he has come on board and having this type of player in the ranks continues to show that we are rebuilding the club in the most positive way possible.”

Welsh added: “We are unbeaten in three games now and aim to finish the year on a high by gaining maximum points from our next two games. “Atherton come here on Saturday and then we make the trip across town on New Year’s Day to Ossett Town where will be ready for an entertaining game.”