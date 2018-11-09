Ossett sign FC United of Manchester record goalscorer

Ossett united have secured a big-name signing with the arrival of FC United of Manchester record goalscorer Tom Greaves.

The 33-year-old scored 103 goals for FC United in 274 appearances during a six-and-a-half year spell.

Greaves played a key role as FC United earned promotion to the National League North from the Northern Premier League in 2015.

The prolific forward took over as manager of his former club in October 2017 before stepping down from the role at the end of August.

He moved to Hyde United following his departure from FC United where he made 14 appearances, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Greaves is no stranger to his new home of Ingfield, having played for Ossett Town in the early stages of his career.

“Some of the Ossett Town lads might remember me from back in the day,” he said.

“Hopefully they remember me as a bit of a hard-working centre forward who loves a goal, so fingers crossed I can produce that.”

Greaves is hoping that his goals will be able to fire Ossett towards a promotion spot.

United have had a mixed start to the campaign.

They sit 10th in a congested league table, just two points outside the play-off places but are seven points behind second place and the automatic promotion places.

He added: “Hopefully I can get myself into the first team and score a few goals.

“And fingers crossed we can move up the table and push for promotion.”

Manager Andy Welsh is a former teammate of Greaves when the pair played together at FC United of Manchester in 2014.

Welsh said: “Tom is a great player and someone I have personally played alongside.

“He knows the game and he will fit straight into our team. We are very excited to see him in action.”

Greaves continued: “I have known Welshy a long time, we played together at FC United and that was a big factor in me coming here.

“I know eight or nine players in the squad, so hopefully I can settle in quickly and we can all push on together.”

The 33-year-old says that he is enjoying playing without the stress of management after leaving his role as player/manager at Manchester earlier this season.

“It has been nice, obviously there is a lot less pressure,” said Greaves when asked how he is finding the transition from player/manager to just player.

“I can go to football and enjoy it and I am getting a lot more sleep.

“I enjoyed my time at FC United, and Hyde more recently, but the time is right to come here.”