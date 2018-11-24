Ossett United 4 Frickley Athletic 3: United leave it late but claim dramatic win in seven-goal thriller

Ossett United ended their winless run in the Evo-Stik East with a dramatic last-gasp victory over rivals Frickley.

After going 2-0 up, Ossett were pegged back before regaining the lead midway through the second half.

Ossett United manager Andy Welsh (left) with assistant Paul Quinn (right).

It looked as though United were destined for another draw when Frickley equalised in the first minute of added time.

But, with the last kick of the game Andy Monkhouse forced the ball home from a corner to rescue a vital three points.

The home side had been reduced to 10 men after Brett Souter was red carded but United showed great character to win their first league game since September.

United were gifted the lead by Hugo Warhurst inside the opening two minutes.

The ball was played back to the Frickley keeper but under pressure from Tom Greaves, Warhurst's clearance came off the United frontman and rolled into the net.

Ossett maintained control of the contest, probing the Athletic defence and soon doubled their advantage.

Back from international duty with Gibraltar, Adam Priestley brought down a delightful diagonal ball from Chris Chantler and drilled the ball into the far corner.

The visitors rarely threatened in the opening half hour but halved the deficit just after the 30-minute mark.

Jack Burton found space on the right before delivering a low cross to Sam Cable who finished with ease from six yards out.

Frickley levelled matters just minutes into the second half thanks to some quick thinking from Jacob Hazel.

The Athletic striker nodded the ball over Brett Souter after kicking his initial effort into the ground.

Seeking their first league win since the end of September, Ossett went in frantic search of a third.

It soon came as Tom Corner was alert to stab home the rebound after Andy Monkhouse's deflected shot was well saved by Warhurst.

Frickley almost equalised for a second time when Tyler Walton curled a free-kick toward the corner but Souter leaped across his line to tip the ball behind for a corner.

Souter was then given his marching orders as he was shown a straight red card for a clash with Hazel outside the area.

With the game in added time, Danny Rowe equalised with a superbly-struck free-kick into the bottom corner.

But with the final act of the game, Monkhouse was there to win it for Ossett.

Ossett United: Souter, Porritt, Chantler, Burke, Wilkinson, Monkhouse, Vann, Priestley, Greaves, Corner. Subs: Boshell, Day, Basic, Hardaker, Emerson.

Frickley Athletic: Warhurst, Liversedge, Algar, Spink, Watt, Rowe, Cable, Wilkinson, Walton, Burton, Hazel. Subs: Race, Carrick, Szanto, Mears, Bowring.