Ossett United add former Rotherham United player to ranks for 2023-24 season

​​Former Rotherham United youth player Josh Woodcock is the latest player to join Ossett United ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 26th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

​The 21-year-old brings versatility as he is capable of playing in defence or midfield and has experience despite his youth having also played for Lincoln City and Belper Town as well as the Millers.

Woodcock is primarily a right-back, but can operate on either side of the pitch as a full-back or wide player and he made 53 appearances for Belper Town between 2020 and 2023, scoring one goal.

Woodcock has previously played for Ossett manager Grant Black and is pleased to be teaming up with him again at Ingfield.

New Ossett United signing Josh Woodcock.New Ossett United signing Josh Woodcock.
New Ossett United signing Josh Woodcock.
"I can’t wait to get started, meet the fans and show them what I can do on the pitch,” he said.

Manager Black said: “Josh is quick, athletic and is a tough tackling, no-nonsense sort of player who the fans will like.”

Woodcock is the third signing of the summer following on from the already confirmed Corey Gregory and Mohammed TJ Ibrahim.

The squad has already been boosted by the retention of Harry Coates, Derry Robson, Harry Gagen, Alex Peterson and Paddy Miller.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

