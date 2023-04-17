Ossett United aiming to make a point in final home game of season against Grantham Town

A draw should be sufficient to make sure Grant Black’s men stay up, although only a freakish run of results in reality will now mean they would drop into the bottom four.

After they battled to a fantastic 1-1 draw away to champions Worksop Town at the weekend Ossett moved up to 13th in the NPL East table, a point ahead of their final day opponents Grantham, who are fifth from bottom.

They are also two ahead of fourth from bottom Lincoln United, as well as having a plus five better goal difference, and five in front of Carlton Town who have two games remaining but have a vastly inferior goal difference.

Ossett United scorer Josh Lindley.

The bottom two in the division, Shildon and Tadcaster Albion, cannot catch Ossett.

The big point at Worksop could have been even better as United came within a whisker of becoming only the second team this season to beat their hosts in a league game.

Despite being down to bare bones player-wise – manager Black had to put himself on the bench and came on in the second half – Ossett produced a spirited display to hold the free scoring Town at bay in a goalless first half.

It was the visitors who came closest to a goal in the first 45 minutes with Alex Peterson hitting the crossbar.