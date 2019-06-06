Ossett United announce sponsorship deal with RS Earth Building Services

Ossett United have announced a two-year sponsorship deal with Ossett-based company RS Earth Building Services.

The company operate facilities management, maintenance and building work in the commercial and domestic sector throughout the United Kingdom, from consultation, procurement, building fabric services and monitoring and evaluation through to completion.

The deal comes after a very successful season on the field where Ossett not only made the Evo-Stik NPL play-offs but also won the West Riding County Cup, defeating Halifax Town and Guiseley along the way.

Phil Smith, chief executive at United said: “We have been talking to RS Earth for a while and they had shown some significant interest in helping the club grow.

"Our Commercial Manager, Pete Watson opened a dialogue and we took it from there. The guys have now shown a huge commitment to United and we couldn’t be happier with the partnership.”

Darren Griffiths, Managing Director at RS Earth Building Services added: “We strongly believe in the ethos of Ossett United and the commitment and enthusiasm of the management team to take the club further than they’ve ever been before.

“As a local company, supporting our community is of huge importance to us and together, we know that we can help the club progress to the next level.”

RS Earth Building Services have set a new record at Evo-Stik level by becoming the club’s main partner, in a deal that will see ground improvements also take place in due course.

United now play in a restructured division containing teams such as Pontefract Collieries, Tadcaster Albion, Marine, Liverpool City and neighbours Brighouse Town.

RS Building Services will appear on the front of Ossett’s kit for next season while Paterson Insurance Brokers will retain their spot on the back

On July 13 United host Premier League new boys Sheffield United and on July 23 they entertain Huddersfield Town at Ingfield.

Elsewhere, winger Shiraz Khan has joined Brighouse Town.