Ossett United bolster squad with teenage midfielder from Doncaster Rovers

​Lindley will add to the midfield talent at the club with League Two club Rovers keen for their young player to get some valuable experience.

The 18-year-old has been described by manager Grant Black as a "good athletic midfielder who can get around the pitch well and is technically good on the ball".

Lindley, part of Doncaster Rovers under 18s set up, was not part of the squad for Ossett’s trip to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Tuesday night when they were looking to bounce back from successive 3-0 defeats.

The loss at home to Long Eaton United last Saturday came in a game that was up for grabs and goalless until the 63rd minute when Jamie Walker broke the deadlock.

Tom Cursons doubled the visitors’ lead and Walker’s second completed a miserable afternoon for United who had James Walshaw controversially sent-off.

In Tuesday night’s game it was a different story as Grant Black’s men returned to winning ways with a 3-1 success.

Janni Lipka sent them on the way to the win when he opened the scoring after 39 minutes, but they were pegged back to be level at the break as Ross Goodwin netted.

Midfielder Chris Dawson gave Ossett a flying start to the second half with a goal only two minutes in. Stocksbridge tried to hard to hit back, but it was all over bar the shouting when Walshaw made it 3-1 13 minutes from time.

Ossett are back at home this Saturday with Carlton Town their opponents and they attempt again to get their much delayed away game at Sheffield played next Tuesday.

