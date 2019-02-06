Ossett United book final spot in West Riding County Cup with stunning win over Halifax Town

Ossett United are the first team through to the West Riding County Cup final after an incredible 4-1 victory over FC Halifax Town.

The Evo-Stik East side, in their first-ever season, scored four second-half goals to send the full-time National League side crashing out.

After a scoreless first half, Tom Greaves scored twice in five minutes to send Halifax on their way to victory.

Adam Priestley lashed home a third just after the hour to all but seal United's place in the final.

Jos Vietch pulled a goal back for Halifax three minutes from time before Tom Corner netted Ossett's fourth in stoppage time.

"I thought it was a great performance in the end," said a delighted Andy Welsh.

Adam Priestley

"Halifax are full time, so it was always going to be a difficult one in terms of matching fitness levels.

"I thought that after the first 45 minutes, where I don't think we passed the ball as well as we could have, but in the second 45 we certainly did that in abundance.

"We finished the chances that we had, I thought the lads put on a very solid performance in the second half."

Goalscorer Tom Greaves added: "We had a game plan and we executed that, it was a great performance from everybody.

Tom Corner (left) and Adam Priestley (right).

"I don't think anyone put a foot wrong, we are absolutely made up."

United will play either Guiseley or Barnoldswick Town in the final, with the other semi-final tie to be played in just under two weeks' time.