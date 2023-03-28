Ossett United boss hopes James Walshaw's return will boost team after missed chances prove costly

Defensive mistakes helped the visitors to take charge of the match with two Connor Oliver goals in the first half and left United chasing the game.

They were unable to rise to the big challenge against strong opponents pushing for a play-off place and although there were plenty of chances created it was Shields who scored again with Chris McDonald’s late effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Individual errors cost us for both goals in the first half and then obviously you are up against it,” said manager Black.

James Walshaw's return from suspension is being eagerly awaited by Ossett United. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"But I don’t think I’ve ever watched a game when a team’s created as many chances in the six-yard area as a team and not scored a goal.

"We’re struggling to keep a clean sheet and we’re struggling to score goals and if you can’t do those things you are going to struggle as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got injuries and suspensions, but the team we put out there have go to do better in certain aspects of the game.

"We can run, we can tackle, we can jump, we can chase things around, but at certain times if you want the quality you’ve got to go and get it and we’re not in a position to do that.

"Obviously that’s why we find ourselves not converting chances as a team and errors as a team. It’s not one person, it hasn’t been and that’s the problem.

"I thought going forward it was the best we’ve looked in regards to creating things. But creating chances in good areas and not converting them is disappointing – but that’s where we are as a group."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black is hoping the return of striker James Walshaw after suspension will give his side a boost for their next game at Lincoln United on Saturday.

"He’d have scored probably three at Consett, he’s have probably put away two or three of the chances we had on Tuesday night and he would have 100 per cent scored (against North Shields).