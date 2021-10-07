Ossett United bounce back with shoot-out success after league loss

Late leveller: Nash Connolly. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Wayne Benn’s men were tested as they went behind twice to their NCE League hosts. Despite Josh Haigh’s debut goal they looked to be heading out at the first round stage, but Nash Connolly came up with a 90th minute equaliser to make it a 2-2 draw on the night.

James Walshaw, Aaron Haswell, Tabish Hussain and Archie Whitfield all then put away their spot kicks and Jake Teale made a big save to ensure Ossett went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

United produced a disappointing display as they lost 2-1 at Dunston in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East last Saturday.

They were without four key players in Jack Cowgill, Max Dearnley, Luke Hogg and George Green and lost Marcel Chipamaunga to injury after only 20 minutes.

Keeper Teale had to come to their rescue early on with a fine save, but James Walshaw fired a warning shot at the hosts with a well struck free-kick that sent the ball inches wide.

After another good Teale save Dunston went ahead as Liam Thear glanced in a header from a corner.

Nash Connolly went close for the visitors, but they went two down as Thear netted again from a corner.

In the last half-hour Dunston went down to 10 men with Phil Turnbull shown a second yellow card for something he said to the referee and with an extra man United pulled a goal back through Tabish Hussain.

They looked for a second in the closing stages, but were unable to equalise.

Ossett are in cup action again this Saturday as they travel to play Mossley in a second qualifying round tie in the FA Trophy.

Tickets are available for Ossett United’s sportsman’s dinner with ex-Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Wales goalkeeper Mark Crossley.

The event takes place in Kelly’s Bar at Ossett United on Saturday, October 16, from 7pm. Tickets are £20 and food is included. Over 18s only.