Ossett United confirm ins and outs while Basile Zottos and Brad Grayson show commitment to club

United have signed young defender Alex Phillipson, who previously played for Matlock Town and Maltese side Lija Athletic.

The 20-year-old primarily plays as a centre-back, but can also operate in central midfield and has previously captained Chesterfield’s youth side, represented Leeds United at youth level and captained Matlock Town to victory in the Blackpool International Cup as well as gaining runners-up and third place finishes in the Holland Cup and the International Club Youth Cup in Shanghai respectively.

Phillipson will add competition to Colliver’s squad and has plenty of experience for such a young lad after making his non-league debut for Matlock at the age of only 16.

Norwegian Eivind Johnsen has joined Ossett United.

Since his return from Malta he has been back at Matlock, but has been unfortunate not to feature this season since being re-signed by manager Paul Phillips, who has since he has moved on.

Colliver is pleased to have him in his squad, however, saying: “When good players come available you have to get them in.

"I’ve worked hard to get this one over the line, but we feel we are the best place to provide an opportunity for Alex to express himself and gain more experience at this level.

"He isn’t ready for 90 minutes just yet as his international clearance has taken time to be processed, but now we are all ready to go I’m excited to see another young prospect join us.”

Ossett United stalwart Ross Hardaker has left the club.

Also joining Ossett is six foot five midfielder Eivind Johnsen, a Norwegian box to box player with a physical presence.

Johnsen started his footballing career at his local club Drammen Strong before going to the Strømsgodset academy. He played there from the age of 12 until he moved to a local senior team playing in the Norwegian fourth division, Drammens BK, racking up 52 appearances.

He has gone straight into Ossett’s match day squad and in a behind closed doors game he showed he had the vision to pick a pass and an engine to get around the pitch.

Manager Colliver explained how he came to sign the player: “Eivind arrived in the UK for university, he contacted us and I invited him in.

"He has an excellent attitude and a real willingness to improve. In the training game and training sessions the big man has certainly not looked out of place. I feel you never can be ignorant to the level or where lads have been it’s about providing opportunities.”

Eivind said: “After what I’ve seen and experienced so far, over here it is more physical, which is different but also a fun challenge.

"Otherwise I’m used to playing on artificial grass and over here it’s mostly grass, which has been another thing to adapt to, but I do prefer playing on a nice grass pitch to a nice artificial grass pitch. Fans are also more passionate about football in England than they are in Norway, which makes playing games a lot more fun.”

Basile Zottos and Brad Grayson, meanwhile, are staying with Ossett after turning down approaches from other clubs at both step 3 and step 4 levels.

“Both players are enjoying their football and it shows a great deal of loyalty to both me and the coaching team and the club,” said Colliver.

However, midfielder Craig Nelthorpe and striker Ify Ofoegbu have moved on in the last few weeks.

And Ossett stalwart Ross Hardaker has also made the decision to leave the club.

Ross was the sole remaining player from the club’s initial season following the merger, making a total of 81 starting and substitute appearances for the club, which makes him as the overall record appearance holder, ahead of the likes of Brett Souter, Corey Gregory and James Knowles.

His one goal for the club was an added time equaliser at Cleethorpes Town in December, 2018.

The left-back was also one of only a handful of players who has played for not only Ossett United but also Ossett Albion and Ossett Town. He made 180 appearances for Albion, scoring seven times, and 57 appearances for Town, finding the net twice.

Colliver paid tribute to the player, saying: “Ross has been a real stalwart and the final one of the originals, it’s sad to see him go as he was a real crowd favourite and a top lad to have around.

"Ross made the decision due to family commitments and not getting many minutes of late to step aside and look for pastures new.

"Since we have been here Ross has played more than he hasn’t, missed out on the squad once and during that time played really well particularly the back end of last season.

"He has made friends for life around Ingfield and I’m sure we will see him supporting the lads when time allows. All the best Rossi.”

Chairman James Rogers also paid his tribute. He added: “On behalf of everyone at Ossett United, I wish Ross the very best for the future – for many years Ross has been an Ossett stalwart whether that be with Ossett Albion, Ossett Town or most recently Ossett United.

