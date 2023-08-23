Ossett United enjoy winning double and handed home tie with Marske United after making FA Cup progress

​The tie will take place on Saturday, September 2 with a 3pm kick-off with Grant Black’s men earning the home game thanks to a strong display and a 2-0 success against Wythenshawe at Ingfield.

They started brightly and in the first minute Rafa Ferreira raced in behind the visitors’ backline and aimed to set up strike partner Alex Peterson for a simple tap-in. However, the ball bounced just as he swung a boot and he sliced his shot wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ossett stayed on top and were ahead from the 19th minute when Jimmy Burke marked his first start by finding space in the area to shoot past visiting keeper Alexander Fowell.

Ossett United battle for possession against Wythenshawe. Photo by Scott Merrylees

The pace of TJ Ibrahim and Desmond Amponsah was causing Wythenshawe trouble and the only surprise was that United did not add to their lead before the break.

Wythenshawe did not create their first chance until late in the half when keeper Joe Green had to get down well to save Joseph Bevan’s shot.

The visitors made the better start to the second half, but Ossett were well organised and defended well with their opponents finding it hard to create real chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United lost striker Peterson to injury after a collision with Fraser Goodwin and Rhys Plater came on to make his debut after signing in the week.

He was to make an impact six minutes from time when taking a pass from Derry Robson and finding fellow substitute Charlie Reaney free in the box to have an easy tap-in chance to make it 2-0.

There was still time for Wythenshawe to go down to 10 men as a late tackle by Chris Howard on Jayden John saw him receive a straight red card.

Nine minutes of added time brought no further drama and Ossett were home and dry to progress in the cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were back in action in the NPL East on Tuesday night when away to Ashington and continued the good work when earning their first three points of the season, coming back with a 1-0 win.

A tremendous defensive effort in the second half ensured a clean sheet and a real morale-boosting success.

It was also a big night for striker Kelan Swales, who signed on dual-registration forms this week from National League North side Alfreton Town.

He went straight into the starting line-up and came up with what turned out to be the match winning goal in the 12th minute as he beat the offside trap and went on to slot home into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More chances followed, but Ossett were unable to finish and had to settle for their narrow lead at the break.

In the second period Ashington upped their efforts and threw everything at their visitors. The defence and keeper Joe Green held firm, however, seeing United through to their first league win of the season after 3-1 and 4-2 defeats in their first two matches.