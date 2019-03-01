Ossett United fans’ grand response for West Riding County Cup final tickets

Ossett United have received close to 1,000 ticket applications for their West Riding County Cup final clash against National League North side Guiseley.

Ossett have requested applications for the final in order to try and find a more suitable venue to accommodate a larger number of supporters.

Ossett United chief executive Phil Smith has been surpised by the number of ticket applications for the County Cup final. PIC: John Clifton.

The final is currently due to take place at the West Riding County FA headquarters in Woodlesford, Leeds.

However, if there is enough interest generated by supporters, the County FA are open to changing the location with a decision expected on Monday.

“We are up to 920 applications now, which is great,” said Ossett chief executive Phil Smith.

“This is going to be a final, I know that it is a midweek game, but everyone will still be up for it.

Jack Vann in action against Morpeth. PIC: Scott Merrylees

“And to hold it at a ground that is smaller than the grounds of both the clubs playing there, it doesn’t really make it feel like a cup final.

“It is just outstanding to receive so many applications, I personally predicted we would get about 400.

“But to wake up one one morning and there are over 800 applications in the inbox, you are just thinking, ‘bloody hell.’”

Meanwhile, Ossett will be aiming to break back into the top five tomorrow afternoon when they travel to Stamford.

Adam Priestley was sent off against Morpeth Town last weekend. PIC: Scott Merrylees.

Andy Welsh’s side dropped to sixth spot last Saturday following their 1-0 defeat at home to Morpeth Town.

It was the first time that United had been beaten in 2019, with a Christopher Reid goal 13 minutes from time settling matters.

Adam Priestley was sent off in a feisty affair between the two sides.

The Gibraltar international was shown a second yellow card 20 minutes from time as United fell to their first defeat since Boxing Day.

Stamford have won just once in their last five outings, a 2-1 success over struggling Gresley two weeks ago.

They drew 2-2 with Spalding United last weekend, in a game that saw three goals in the last 10 minutes.