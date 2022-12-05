Hogg, who has made 49 appearances for the club over two spells, has put pen to paper to complete a permanent switch from Whitby Town who he joined in the summer.

Ossett know exactly what they are getting with the midfielder’s displays last season seeing him win the board and Gary Widdop Supporters Club player of the year awards.

Hogg is pleased to return after finding it difficult at Whitby and said: “Buzzing to be back at this great club, let’s go get them play-offs.”

Ossett United's Luke Hogg up against Pontefract Collieries' Gavin Rothery last season when he won two of the club's player of the year awards.

Manager Grant Black is equally as delighted with his signing, saying: “Since we came to the club he was someone who impressed us straight away, his work rate, attitude and desire to be the best he can in training and matches was fantastic to see.

"We were gutted when a deal couldn't be done to keep him but we wished him the best and told him if things changed we wanted to make him a permanent signing for the club to again build a squad not only for this season but for the next couple to compete with the top teams in the league.

