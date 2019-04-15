Ossett United finish 'history-making' week on a high with emphatic win over Marske United

Ossett United’s 4-0 home win over Markse United was the perfect end to a “history-making week,” says head coach Andy Welsh.

Given their superior goal difference over sixth-placed Tadcaster Albion, one win from their last three games should be enough for Ossett to secure their place in the play-offs.

However, United are now just four points behind second-placed Pontefract Collieries, who they face at Ingfield on Monday.

“The group of players we have got now have really got the bit between their teeth,” said manager Andy Welsh.

“We have just got to keep winning games, we have got a focused mindset on the job we have to do.

“And with three games to go we are in fantastic position.”

Shiraz Khan fights for possession. PIC: John Hirst.

Welsh admitted that his biggest worry ahead of their victory on Saturday was complacency.

United lifted their first piece of silverware since their formation last year as they beat Guiseley AFC 2-1 in the West Riding County Cup last Tuesday.

However, Ossett kept their play-off fate firmly in their own hands with a dominant performance against Markse.

Tom Greaves scored twice in four first-half minutes to put Welsh’s side in control at the interval.

His first came from the penalty spot on 25 minutes before the former FC United of Manchester striker poked home from close range just before the half-hour mark.

Corey Gregory headed in from the edge of the box eight minutes into the second half before Greaves burst clear and nutmegged the keeper to seal victory.

Welsh said: “Our biggest enemy was complacency after the result we got against Guiseley.

“It was really important that we kept turning the screw in the league.

“It is a really, really positive end to a history-making week for the club.”

Hat-trick hero Tom Greaves added: “I thought it was a very professional performance from the lads today, we had a job to do and we did it.

“Any one of the lads could have got man of the match and I am buzzing for everyone.”

Ossett travel to Belper Town on Saturday before having just one day to rest before welcoming Pontefract to Ingfield on Monday.

They finish their regular season with a trip to Stocksbridge Park Steels on April 27 and Greaves insists United must take each game as it comes.

He added: “It is no secret that we want to win promotion this season.

“We have just got to take it one game at a time, and that is what we have been doing for the last 10 to 12 games and it has been going well.”