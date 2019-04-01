Ossett United go third in Evo-Stik East as play-off race gets even tighter

Ossett United manager Andy Welsh saluted his players after a "huge" win over Spalding United on Saturday afternoon.

United came from behind to win 2-1 in Lincolnshire to move themselves into third spot in the Evo-Stik East.

Romario Martin put the home side ahead on nine minutes from the penalty spot.

United were level two minutes into the second half, however, as Marko Basic struck.

Tom Corner snatched the all-important winner, poking home from close range 12 minutes from time.

"We said that we had to do the right things in the right areas," Welsh told the club's social media channels.

"To be honest, I thought it was harsh when we went 1-0 down.

"But we have to come from areas where we need to fight and to come back in the game the way we did, I thought we handled it well from 25 minutes onwards.

"It was possibly one of the worst pitches we have played on but it wasn't going to be an excuse for us.

"We had to handle it a lot better and I thought we did that in the second half."

Assistant manager Paul Quinn added: "The surface was rock hard and a really difficult surface to adapt to.

"We had to dig in and find a way to win the game.

"The feeling in there [the changing room], coming from 1-0 down is even more of a confidence boost rather than coming and winning 2 or 3-0.

"To come from behind is even bigger.

"We thought today was pivotal day with the other games that were going on."