Ossett United hoping for big crowd as Sheffield United visit Ingfield, plus first league opponents revealed

Ossett United manager Andy Welsh is hoping for a big turnout on Saturday when newly-promoted Sheffield United visit Ingfield for a pre-season friendly.

Over 1,000 supporters attended last summer’s pre-season clash against Leeds United and Welsh is hoping for a similar turnout on Saturday.

Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League via the Championship’s automatic promotion places last season.

Chris Wilder’s side are expected to field a mixture of first-team and academy players as Ossett prepare for their third pre-season game.

“It is always good for the club to get a professional club down and we are really looking forward to it,” said United boss Welsh.

“I have been told that their will be a mixture of youth and some first-teamers.

“It will be similar to what Leeds did last year, I know that they brought a couple of first-team players down.

“We just want another big crowd really and make sure that everyone gets down and supports the lads and supports the club.

“Because of where we are at right now, we need people through the gates to help the club from a financial point of view.”

Meanwhile, Ossett United will open their league campaign with a home clash against Mossley on August 17.

They will travel to Dunston a few days later before hosting rivals Brighouse Town in their second home game of the season.

United's final three games will see them travel to Pontefract Collieries, host Clitheroe before visiting Prescot Cables for their final fixture.