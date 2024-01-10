​Ossett United’s interim manager David Brown has moved to strengthen the first team squad with several signings in the last week.

A run of four straight defeats – including a 3-0 loss at leaders Stockton Town last Saturday – has left the Ossett club fourth from bottom in the Pitching In NPL East and Brown, who has been given the manager’s job on an interim basis with no timescale on a possible permanent appointment, has turned to the transfer market in a bid to steady the ship.

He brought in attacking midfielder Chris Dawson on loan from Ashton United last week, the former Leeds United player returning for a second spell at Ingfield.

With Darryl Ombang's loan spell from Leeds United ending Brown has secured the dual registration of highly rated goalkeeper Matt Bancroft with Scarborough Athletic.

Striker Adam Priestley has rejoined Ossett United. Picture: JLH Photography

And a third new name to the Ossett team has been added with striker Adam Priestley returning to Ingfield after a short spell with Albion Sports and a more successful time recently with Pontefract Collieries.

Gibraltar international Priestley will be available for selection from Saturday as United host Ashington at Ingfield.

On Priestley’s return, Brown said: "The signing of Adam Priestley is a major signal of intent of what we are trying to build at the club.

"Adam is someone who is well known across non-league and a popular figure with the Ossett United supporters. He brings to the club not only his playing ability on the pitch, but a wealth of experience and a vital winning mentality to the dressing room.

"His goal record throughout his career speaks volumes about his ability in front of goal. We look forward to seeing him scoring and terrorising defenders for Ossett United once again."

Priestley said: “I’m extremely excited to be back at Ossett for a second spell.

"Where we sit in the league right now is not ideal, but we will do everything we can to get us pushing up the league.

"Brownie was key to getting me in as I know how he works and he will do everything in his power to strengthen the team and give us the best chance of pushing up the league.

"One key thing I remember from my first time at the club was how amazing the fans were. We need that and even more right now to push the boys on in order for us to start climbing the table.