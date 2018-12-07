Ossett United Ladies aiming to secure promotion after only 10 games

Ossett United Ladies need just one point from their clash against Barnsley this Sunday to secure promotion after just 10 games.

United sit 13 points clear at the top of the Southern section of North East Regional Women’s Football League after winning all nine of their games this campaign.

Emily Senior’s side have dominated the division thus far, scoring 62 goals and conceding only eight times.

Ossett beat Barnsley 3-1 last weekend in the League Cup and a repeat of that scoreline will see them promoted into the Premier Division at the first attempt.

They have been in fine form in attack and defence, notching six clean sheets while only failing to score less than four goals on one occasion - a 1-0 home win over Barnsley in October.

Their most entertaining affair came in a 16-goal thriller with Harrogate Railway Ladies.

United ran out 11-5 winners in clash which saw them score and concede the most number of goals in a single game this campaign.

Ossett’s form in their last three outings has been nothing short of remarkable.

They have scored 23 goals, conceding just once, to further establish their dominance at the top of the table.

Barnsley have proved Ossett’s toughest test so far this season, but United will be keen to continue their winning run.