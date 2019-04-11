Ossett United lift first-ever trophy during inaugural campaign with victory over Guiseley AFC in West Riding County Cup final

Ossett United made their inaugural season one to remember as they lifted the West Riding County Cup on Tuesday night.

Andy Welsh’s side defeated National League North side Guiseley AFC 2-1 at Ingfield, to bag their second-successive victory over higher-ranked foes in the competition.

Aidan Chippendale scored Ossett's second goal on Tuesday night. PIC: John Hirst.

The National League side were aiming to lift the County Cup for the 10th time, but Ossett had other ideas as they sought their first piece of silverware.

After an even start, the first chance fell to United.

Adam Priestley’s shot was saved by the keeper before Jack Vann’s rebound was well blocked.

Ossett claimed the ball had struck a hand but the referee waved away the penalty appeals.

Adam Priestley takes on the Guiseley defence at a packed-out Ingfield. PIC: John Hirst.

Vann worked the Guiseley defence for a second time as he latched onto Chippendale’s knock down, however keeper Jon Worsnop was equal to it as he pushed away Vann's effort, getting down low to his left.

Ossett’s pressure finally told as Tom Greaves opened the scoring with a superb piece of individual play.

The veteran forward brought down Andy Monkhouse’s flicked header and lashed home from the edge of the area to put Ossett ahead.

Guiseley had fielded a strong side for the clash but were unable to fashion any real openings in the first 45.

Ossett doubled their advantage on the hour mark, as Chippendale scored what proved to be the decisive goal.

The United wideman was on the end of a ball over the top and kept his cool to round Worsnop and tap into an empty net.

Will Thornton pulled a goal back for Guiseley late on but it proved a consolation as Ossett held on to lift their first-ever trophy since their formation last year.

Welsh feels that the cup victory will help United maintain their momentum as they push for promotion.

He said: “This is a great achievement for the club and it gives us great momentum going into our push for promotion as well.”

Ossett are back in league action on Saturday as they welcome eighth-placed Marske United to Ingfield.

The sides previously met in mid-September, when they played out a 0-0 draw.

Marske started the season in fine form but a slump midway through the campaign has saw them drop out of contention.

They have managed just five away wins from 17 games, drawing six while losing the other six.

Ossett have lost just two games on home turf this campaign, winning nine and drawing six. United currently sit in third spot on 62 points.