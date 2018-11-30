Ossett United look to stretch their unbeaten run to four games

Ossett United will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to four games when they travel to Wisbech Town tomorrow.

The Fenland club prop up the Evo-Stik East table, having earned just 13 points from their first 15 games.

Andy Monkhouse was the hero for Ossett last weekend.

And United boss Andy Welsh is keen for his side to return home with maximum points.

“We are always looking at the positives, we have got a three-game streak going now and we want to keep that going and keep that moving,” said Welsh.

Despite their lowly position, Wisbech earned a surprise draw at high-flying Brighouse Town last weekend.

“We have really got to start stepping up now as a team and as a group of players,” added Welsh.

“We have now got to start showing how dominant we can be as a football club.

“And that starts again against Wisbech on Saturday, we want to go there all guns blazing and get the win.”

Following last weekend’s victory over Frickley, Ossett sit in ninth spot in the Evo-Stik East.

Welsh’s men have played less games than the majority of the teams around them and a victory at Wisbech could propel them within a few points of the play-off places.

United have only won two of their away games so far this season, drawing four while losing the other two.

Overall, Ossett have drawn seven games this season, only Spalding United have drawn more.