Ossett United looking to keep up impressive run of form against Wisbech Town

Ossett United broke back into the play-off spots last weekend, following a 3-1 victory over rivals Frickley Athletic on Saturday.

Andy Welsh’s side have now picked up 26 points from a possible 33 in 2019, with their only defeat this calendar year coming against runaway leaders Morpeth Town.

Manager Andy Welsh.

United started their first-ever season with a fresh squad, with few of the players playing together prior to their arrivals at Ingfield.

Ossett have continued to bolster as the campaign has wore on and Welsh believes that the team’s current run of form is down to his squad being more settled.

“It has took us a while to get this squad to a level where we are comfortable if a player drops out,” said Welsh.

“We have had a good mix of youth and experience but it takes time.

Andy Welsh with assistant manager Paul Quinn.

“If you break it down, we have played 31 games and only lost six.

“And we have got the second-best defensive record in the division and that is with having our captain missing for around nine games.

“I think everyone has done a fantastic job this year and going into this final stretch, we need to enjoy it.”

Ossett host Wisbech Town this weekend, hoping to avenge a 4-1 defeat from when the sides met earlier in the season.

Adam Priestley will be unavailable for the clash, after he was called up to the Gibraltar squad for their 2020 Euro qualifying matches against the Republic of Ireland and Estonia.

“We haven’t got Priestley for the weekend, there isn’t any other Evo-Stik side that could do without their top scorer,” added Welsh.

“But we have got players in the squad that go in and more than do a job.”

Ossett’s win over Frickley was their eighth from their last 11 outings. Athletic had only conceded three goals in their last six games prior to the fixture but goals from Priestley, Aidan

Chippendale and an own goal helped Welsh’s charges to an important three points.

Despite conceding to an Ousman Cham effort, United have conceded just four league goals since the turn of the year.

And they haven’t conceded more than one goal in a game since their 4-3 home win over Frickley in November.

“It was a massive win for us. We are on a great run of form and hopefully everyone keeps getting behind us,” Welsh said

“We have got to back it up. I remember we played Brighouse at the turn of the year but we, myself and Quinny [assistant manager, Paul Quinn] said that it was really important for us to back it up against Sheffield in the next game.

“Luckily we did and that set us on a strong unbeaten run.”