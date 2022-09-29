Ossett United manager Jas Colliver pleased with fighting spirit of his side

United have been inconsistent since kicking off in August with back to back opening victories, but their campaign has sprung into life with a run in the FA Trophy.

They made it through to the third qualifying round – when they will travel to play Runcorn Linnets on October 8 – with a hard fought success at fellow NPL East club Sheffield.

The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Ollie Fearon equalising four minutes after Sheffield had taken a 70th minute lead.

Ossett United manager Jas Colliver was encouraged by his side's fighting spirit shown at Sheffield FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ossett emerged victorious 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out with goalkeeper Edd Hall their hero with two saves.

"I’m delighted, we created lots of chances and opportunities in the final third,” said Colliver.

"We are in the next round and we need to take it into the league now.

"People who’ve seen my teams over the years know that you get that togetherness, get that good dressing room and people fighting for each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a bit lacking this season, but it stood out (at Sheffield) and you could see people throwing their bodies to make blocks.

"We were solid and hard to beat and on another day we could have scored a few more.”

Colliver feels his team are now entering an important period in the league as they look to climb the table from their present 16th position.

He added: “The next few games are important for us. They are games where we feel we can go and pick up points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to concentrate on ourselves and believe in ourselves as we did at Sheffield.”

Ossett were back in Northern Premier action on Tuesday night when they were at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels and continued their good work from the weekend with a 1-0 success bringing them only their second league win of the season.

A professional second half performance saw Ossett claim the three valuable points after Luke Aldrich put them ahead in the 20th minute following good build-up play by recent signing George Thewlis and Basile Zottos.

Advertisement Hide Ad