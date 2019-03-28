Ossett United must be masters of their own destiny

Ossett United must only be concerned about their own results as the race for the play-offs hots up.

That is the message from manager Andy Welsh, whose side sit in fifth spot, ahead of Tadcaster Albion on goal difference.

Only four points separate the teams between second and sixth, with one quarter of the season left to play.

United have played a game more than all the sides around them but Welsh insists his players can only focus on their own results.

“It is going to be a good battle for the play-offs,” said Welsh.

“But in terms of mentality and mind set, it is important that we just concentrate on ourselves.

“As long as we are winning games then we are giving ourselves a good chance.

“There is no point looking at others and thinking they might drop points, you have always got to focus on yourself first and foremost.

“We feel that we have enough in our locker to be picking up points week in, week out.”

Ossett travel to Spalding United on Saturday afternoon, looking to make it four wins from the last five fixtures.

The sides drew 1-1 when they met earlier in the season, however, fortunes have differed greatly for the two clubs since.

Spalding are just two points clear of the relegation zone and have lost their last three games.

However, Welsh has insisted that his players simply can’t afford to let complacency creep in at this stage of the season.

He added: “It could be Morpeth, Man United or Real Madrid that we are playing but the message stay the same.

“We have a game plan going into every game and we know what the focus is. You can’t be looking at where Spalding are in the table and thinking it is going to be an easy game, they are all hard games.

“There are six games and we are going to have to be at it every single week from now until the end of the season.”

A crucial period awaits United in April, with Tadcaster Albion visiting on April 6 in the first of six games to be played next month.

Welsh was pleased with his side’s 4-0 over Wisbech Town last week and said: “It is the time of the season now where we want the players, especially the forwards, to express themselves.

We want them to go on and be counted and to get the goals that are going to fire us up the table.”

Adam Priestley will be back in contention for tomorrow’s clash after returning from international duty with Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, United’s play-off rivals Pontefract Collieries will have to play an extra game after their fixture against Pickering Town was abandoned due to a floodlight failure on Tuesday.