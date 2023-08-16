Ossett United open Northern Premier League campaign with back to back defeats

​After opening their campaign with an encouraging FA Cup success against 1874 Northwich it was disappointment for United as they lost 3-1 to Sheffield in their first league game.

A Sam Greenhouse own goal 10 minutes into the second half was all they had to show for their efforts in a close contest in which Sheffield proved the more clinical in front of goal.

It was quickly onto the first home game and Ossett looked good for a victory when they led 2-1 early in the second half only to be pegged back and then lose out to two further goals in the last 15 minutes.

Desmond Amponsah netted for Ossett United against Dunston. Photo by Jim Fitton

It looked encouraging initially as TJ Ibrahim put United ahead after he was set up by Derry Robson.

Dunston levelled on the half-hour when they were awarded a penalty and Dale Pearson stepped up to put away the spot kick.

The game remained entertaining into the second half when the hosts went back in front. Desmond Amponsah netted after good work from Corey Gregory and Rafa Ferreira.

They stayed ahead until the 72nd minute when Sado Djalo scored after a corner was flicked on.

Three minutes later it was 3-2 with Pearson netting his second and Dunston sealed their victory as Pearson completed his hat-trick late on.

Ossett are back in the Emirates FA Cup this Saturday with a preliminary round tie at home to Wythenshaw.