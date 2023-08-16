News you can trust since 1852
Ossett United open Northern Premier League campaign with back to back defeats

​Ossett United were looking to bounce back from defeat in their opening NPL East game when they hosted Dunston on Tuesday night.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

​After opening their campaign with an encouraging FA Cup success against 1874 Northwich it was disappointment for United as they lost 3-1 to Sheffield in their first league game.

A Sam Greenhouse own goal 10 minutes into the second half was all they had to show for their efforts in a close contest in which Sheffield proved the more clinical in front of goal.

It was quickly onto the first home game and Ossett looked good for a victory when they led 2-1 early in the second half only to be pegged back and then lose out to two further goals in the last 15 minutes.

Desmond Amponsah netted for Ossett United against Dunston. Photo by Jim FittonDesmond Amponsah netted for Ossett United against Dunston. Photo by Jim Fitton
Desmond Amponsah netted for Ossett United against Dunston. Photo by Jim Fitton
It looked encouraging initially as TJ Ibrahim put United ahead after he was set up by Derry Robson.

Dunston levelled on the half-hour when they were awarded a penalty and Dale Pearson stepped up to put away the spot kick.

The game remained entertaining into the second half when the hosts went back in front. Desmond Amponsah netted after good work from Corey Gregory and Rafa Ferreira.

They stayed ahead until the 72nd minute when Sado Djalo scored after a corner was flicked on.

Three minutes later it was 3-2 with Pearson netting his second and Dunston sealed their victory as Pearson completed his hat-trick late on.

Ossett are back in the Emirates FA Cup this Saturday with a preliminary round tie at home to Wythenshaw.

They are also in league action next Tuesday, away to Ashington.

