Ossett United out of luck again but manager Grant Black sees positives ahead of return to NPL action

A fourth straight defeat in all competitions has left Ossett searching for a change in fortunes, but as in their previous game their 2-1 defeat at home to North Ferriby was tough on the efforts of the players.

Paddy Miller scored their only goal early in the second half to make it 1-1, but enough chances were created to have seen United advance.

"After the first 20 minutes I thought we played really, really well,” said manager Black.

"We’ve restricted them to very few chances and had a few ourselves.

"We wanted to win the game obviously and wanted to build that momentum, but as we now go into the bread and butter of the league the performance was there for everybody to see.

“We can’t ask any more of the lads, it’s just that at the minute individual mistakes are costing us at vital times in games.

"It’s not the same people and nobody means to make them, but it’s happened again – we get to one apiece and it just seemed like a matter of time before we get the second goal then Joe (Green) drops a clanger and the kid just taps it in.

"After that the lads kept going and going and how we didn’t get something back is beyond me.

"But the performance was there. We need to focus on the league now and we haven’t got any distractions."

Black added: “I haven’t changed my mind on anybody in the dressing room. They want to be successful and they have got everything they need to be successful.

"Hopefully we will have Alex (Peterson) back next week and one of the others so we will be strengthening again.

"There were some really good individual performances, but we lost the game and anybody looking from the outside that’s all they see.

“But anybody who was at the game must be going away and, apart from the result, have more positives than negatives.

"Hopefully we can start cutting them mistakes out now – we’ve got to – and put the games to bed when they get the chance.”