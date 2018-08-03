Ossett United preparing well for first-ever season

Ossett United stepped up their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 victory over Evo-Stik Premier Division outfit Farsley Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

United had an early penalty appeal turned down when Shiraz Khan was brought down inside the area.

The same player put Ossett in front with a superb first-half strike before George Grayson’s goal after the interval put the game beyond Farsley.

Aiden Chippendale posed the early danger for the visitors as he tried to force an opening.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Celtic had a chance to take the lead but Leigh Overton tipped an effort onto the crossbar to keep the scores level.

Then came Khan’s moment as he received the ball on the left of the penalty area before turning his marker and curling his shot into the top corner.

Adam Priestley almost doubled the lead just before the break but the Farsley stopper produced a fine save.

Five minutes into the second half Corey Gregory’s header was cleared off the line.

On the hour mark, Grayson weaved through the Farsley defence before lashing an effort across the face of the goal and into the bottom corner.

Marcus Edwards had a good chance to make it 3-0 with five minutes remaining but he shot wide.

On Wednesday evening, Ossett drew 1-1 with Evo-Stik West Division side FC Trafford at Ingfield.

The first half went off without much incident as neither team managed to create any real opportunities.

Two minutes into the second 45, Trafford took the lead as Matthew Crothers slotted the ball past the on-rushing Overton.

The United keeper was at the heart of the action soon after as he produced two fine saves to keep Ossett in the contest.

The hosts levelled when Joe Wilkinson rose highest to head the ball home at the far post.

As the game reached its conclusion Overton made a great double save to preserve the 1-1 scoreline.

Despite Overton’s heroics in the United goal Tom Corner was awarded the man of the match.

United were due to play Hyde United on Wednesday evening but that game has been moved to this Tuesday (August 7).

Ossett will then host Colne in their final pre-season clash next Saturday before opening their first-ever Evo-Stik league campaign with a trip to Loughborough Dynamo on August 18.

Elsewhere, a hat-trick from Garforth Town’s Devonte Morton helped to inflict a 4-2 defeat on Nostell Miners Welfare in their final pre-season game.

Nostell travel to Parkgate tomorrow afternoon (3pm) for their opening NCEL Division One clash.

Morton put Garforth ahead with just two minutes played before Daniel Critchlow drew the hosts level on the half-hour mark.

Three goals in an 18-minute spell, two more from Morton and an own goal from Matthew Johnson, put the away side 4-1 in front.

Alex Haigh grabbed a consolation for Nostell with five minutes remaining.

On Saturday afternoon, Welfare cruised to a 4-0 victory against Hemsworth Miners Welfare.

Goals from Adam Hayton and Jack Owen put Nostell in control before the break.

A six-minute brace from Kai Hancock in the second half sealed a comfortable win.

AFC Emeley’s latest pre-season preparations saw them record a 4-2 win over Pontefract Collieries.

While on Saturday afternoon they defeated Huddersfield Town Under-17s 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Ruben Jermone, Benjamin Burnett and James Stafford scored the Pewits’ goals.

Emley have bolstered their first-team squad with five new signings this past week, as they prepare for their league opener at Armthorpe Welfare tomorrow afternoon.

Daniel Naidole, Paul Pyke, Ben Burnett, Daniel Steele and Adam Williams have all joined the Pewits this past week.

Manager Joe Howson will be looking to improve on the club’s mid-table finish from last season.

The Emley boss has been pleased with his transfer business and feels that the pre-season preparations have been positive.