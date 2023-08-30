News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Ossett United ready to ride out negativity after blank holiday with six first teamers missing

​All the promise of the previous week was left behind as Ossett United suffered Bank Holiday disappointment in NPL East games against Stockton Town and Pontefract Collieries.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 30th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

United failed to find the net in either game and went down 1-0 on Saturday followed by a heavier 4-0 setback in their first West Yorkshire derby of the season at Ponte.

Disappointed manager Grant Black believes the absence of several first team regulars proved crucial in the second of the holiday games once they had conceded the crucial first goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I don’t want to make excuses, but we’ve got six starters missing and we’re going to find it difficult – there isn’t a never ending pot of players that we can bring in.

Ossett United suffered back to back defeats over the bank holiday. Photo by Scott MerryleesOssett United suffered back to back defeats over the bank holiday. Photo by Scott Merrylees
Ossett United suffered back to back defeats over the bank holiday. Photo by Scott Merrylees
Most Popular

"We have got to ride that one out as a group. We’re early into the season – it looks bad, 4-0 is negative and there’ll be lots of negativity and we accept that.

"But we’re still in the next round of the FA Cup, which is a big game for us as a club on Saturday. It will help us get that cup atmosphere. The Saturday-Tuesday games have stopped, which gives us a chance hopefully to get Burkey, Paddy and Kelan back in going into the next set of league games.

"There’s a lot more teams with a lot more things in their favour who are in a similar situation to us points-wise. We were level with Ponte before the game and they went up to eighth with the win.

"We’re not accepting it, but it looks worse than it is.”

Ossett host Marske United in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Related topics:OssettWest Yorkshire