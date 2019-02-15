Ossett United reaping rewards for ruthlessness in front of goal, says Andy Welsh

Ossett United’s incredible start to the calender year is down to their new-found ruthlessness in front of goal, believes manager Andy Welsh.

The United boss has been delighted with his side’s attacking form, after they moved into the play-offs with a 1-0 win over Gresley last weekend.

Andy Welsh with assistant manager Paul Quinn.

The former Premier League star insists he has always been happy with his team’s defensive capabilities, and feels that United’s improvement in attack is the reason behind their upturn in form.

Since the turn of the year, Ossett have picked up 16 points from a possible 18 and defeated full-time National League side FC Halifax Town in the West Riding County Cup semi-final.

“The biggest thing at the minute is that we are putting the ball in the back of the net,” said Welsh.

“I remember in around October and November time, we were dominating games but we weren’t scoring.

“The difference now is that we are putting the ball in the back of the net, it is simple as that really.”

Tom Greaves scored the only goal against Gresley last weekend, converting a 32nd-minute penalty to help United to all three points.

The FC United of Manchester record goalscorer has netted five times in his last seven games and Welsh added: “You know what you are going to get from Greavesy.

“He will be the first to admit, that when he first came in he wasn’t as fit as he should’ve been - through no fault of his own.

“It was just that he hadn’t had a lot of games, but we told him that he would get fitter and get more opportunities.

“He is an absolute joy to work with and in the dressing room he is different class as well.”

Ossett travel to Pickering Town, who are in the midst of a relegation battle, tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow’s hosts secured an impressive draw against league leaders Morpeth Town last weekend but were beaten 3-1 at home by AFC Mansfield on Tuesday night.

However, Welsh insists that none of Ossett’s league opponents can be taken lightly.

He said: “I have said it all season, any team at this level has the ability to take points off you.

“This year, I do feel that because it is a brand-new division, everyone is having a go at everyone else.

“Like we said against Gresley at the weekend, the biggest thing that we have to be wary of right now is complacency.

“We can’t afford to drop points and we don’t want to drop any points.

“So it is important that we prepare for the Pickering game like it is a top, top game because every game is a big game for us now.”