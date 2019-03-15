Ossett United receive grant of £150,000 to help build new changing rooms

Ossett United have received a grant of £149,155 to help build new changing rooms at their Ingfield ground.

The grant comes from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), which is funded by the Premier League.

The FSIF provides funds to help improve the quality of grounds at lower league clubs.

Ossett chief executive Phil Smith said: "We are constantly working behind the scenes to better this club.

"Seeing this grant come in is confirmation we are moving in the right direction.

"Huge thanks goes to Matt Bartle at TriSports consultancy and my fellow board members who have spent hours and hours on the administration of this bid."

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh said: "Congratulations to everyone at Ossett United on your new pavilion funding from the Football Foundation."

Ossett have received planning permission from Wakefield Council to begin the construction of their new changing rooms but are still waiting on the planning department to approve the demolition notice for the current facilities.