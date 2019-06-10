Ossett United's Adam Priestley an unused substitute in Gibraltar's Euro qualifiers defeat to Georgia

Ossett United striker Adam Priestley was an unused substitute as Gibraltar lost 3-0 to Georgia in their latest Euro qualifier match.

Valerian Gviliia put Georgia ahead on the half hour before second-half goals from Giorgi Papunashvili and Vato Arveladze sealed victory for the hosts.

Priestley, who has earned 17 international caps, scoring one goal, reached double figures in the goal-scoring charts for Ossett last season.

The 28-year-old will get another chance to earn his 18th international appearance as Gibraltar face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin this evening.

"We are extremely proud for someone like Adam to be recognised by his country," said Ossett chief executive Phil Smith.

"Irrelevant of the size of the country, one of our players has been recognised to play international football."

Priestley scored for his country in November as Gibraltar were beaten 6-2 by Armenia.

A contingent of Ossett supporters travelled to watch him action, and 11 fans have made the short trip to Dublin to cheer him on at the Aviva Stadium.

"We went to watch him in his last game, when he scored," continued Smith.

"He was as good as any player that started - he came off the bench - and he proved that by scoring a goal.

"It was a typical Adam Priestley goal, running one-on-one with the defender and slotting it in the far corner.

"It has become a signature sort of goal for him. He is not sure if he is starting tonight but he is excited.

"We are chuffed. Last time we took four people and now we have 11 of us out here."

Tonight's European qualifier will be shown live on Sky Sports.