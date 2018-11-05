Ossett United's Adam Priestley called up to Gilbraltar squad

Prolific Ossett United forward Adam Priestley has been drafted into the Gibraltar squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Head coach Julio Ribas has named an initial 27-man squad for Gibraltar's UEFA Nations League games against Armenia and FYR Macedonia.

Priestley qualifies for the Gibraltan national side having been born there while his father, Adrian, was serving in the Royal Air Force.

The United talisman has earned 13 international caps since making his debut in 2013.

Gibraltar take on Armenia at the Victoria Stadium on Friday, November 16 before facing FYR Macedonia on Monday, November 19 in Skopje.

Ribas' side have won their last two UEFA Nations League games, beating Armenia 1-0 away from home before a 2-1 home win over Liechtenstein.