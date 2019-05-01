Ossett United's promotion bid ended by rivals Pontefract Collieries

Ossett United’s promotion hopes were ended on Tuesday night as they lost their Evo-Stik East play-off semi-final clash 3-1 at rivals Pontefract Collieries.

Despite the disappointment, Andy Welsh’s side have enjoyed a monumental first season since their formation last year.

United finished fifth in the Evo-Stik East and defeated National League side FC Halifax Town and National League North outfit Guiseley AFC on their way to winning the West Riding County Cup.

United took the lead on Tuesday night at Pontefract, as the prolific Tom Greaves produced a superb lobbed finish.

In a feisty derby, with plenty on the line, the referee brandished 10 yellow cards, showing five to each team.

Ossett held onto their lead until the 70th minute when Vaughan Redford levelled from the spot.

A 3-1 victory for Brighouse Town in the other semi-final tie, meant an all-West Yorkshire final as Ossett’s fixture moved into extra time.

But it was Pontefract who booked their spot in the final as Mike Dunn weaved through the Ossett defence and smashed home with nine minutes to go.

Jamie Williams made sure of victory as he added a third with four minutes to play.

Assistant manager Paul Quinn said: “An incredible season came to an end last night and what a journey it has been.

“The players and staff have worked incredibly hard over the last 10 months and helped Ossett United make this inaugural season one to remember.

“Thanks to those who have supported us along the way.”

United drew 1-1 at Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday afternoon to finish the season in fifth spot.

Welsh’s side boasted one of the best defences in the division, conceding 37 goals in 38 games.

Only title winners Morpeth Town bettered that record, conceding 33 goals.

United also proved to be one of the hardest sides to beat throughout the campaign, losing only seven games.

That form was again only beaten by Morpeth who lost just six games.