Ossett United's unbeaten streak set to be tested by league leaders Morpeth Town

Ossett United’s unbeaten run will be put to the test tomorrow afternoon when they host league leaders Morpeth Town at Ingfield.

Andy Welsh’s side are unbeaten in 2019, and have won six of their last seven games in the Evo-Stik East.

Morpeth’s last defeat came at home to Frickley Athletic on January 5, however, they have won four of their last five matches, with a 1-1 draw at Pickering Town their only slip.

United were 1-0 winners at Pickering last week, further cementing their place in the Evo-Stik play-off places.

A brilliant solo goal from Chris Chantler 13 minutes from time earned all three points for the visitors after a cagey affair.

Chantler weaved his way through the defence before poking the ball between the keeper’s legs.

Andy Welsh with assistant Paul Quinn.

“In the first half, we had a couple of clear-cut chances but it is that time of the season when the bobbles are going to come into play,” said manager Andy Welsh.

“Fortunately enough for Chantsy’s [Chantler] goal, there was a little bobble over the defender’s leg and to be fair to him it was a great finish.”

There were 134 Ossett fans at Pickering last weekend, making up more than half of the 250-strong crowd.

“I think it is unreal, we have said it from day one when we went to Loughborough,” responded Welsh when asked about United’s away following.

“It is the time of the season now where we all need to pull together and they got us that goal with the noise that they were making. It lifts the lads, it pushes them forward.

“I want to urge everyone to get to Ingfield on Saturday because it going to be a great game and we need everyone there.”

Ossett United are offering school and grassroots teams up to 25 free tickets per club to bring junior players to tomorrow’s match.

For parents or friends who wish to attend with the junior players, tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £5 for concessions.