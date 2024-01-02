​Ossett United start the New Year looking for a new manager to take charge of the first team following Grant Black’s departure.

Black left the club on Christmas Eve after a hugely disappointing loss to Sheffield FC at Ingfield, which left the Ossett club with just one home win in the Pitching In NPL East all season.

Following a further defeat to Pontefract Collieries in another Yorkshire derby last Saturday United start 2024 in fourth from bottom position in need of urgent points to get clear of the relegation zone.

The departure of Black was announced in a Tweet with the club saying: “Following the 4-1 home defeat to Sheffield FC, Grant Black has left his position as manager of Ossett United with immediate effect.

Grant Black (right) with then Ossett United chairman James Rogers when he was appointed as manager in October, 2022.

"Announcements regarding the future management team will be made in due course.”

Black took charge in October, 2022 and in 51 competitive games under him Ossett won 14, drew 16 and lost 21.

He successfully steered United away from relegation as they finished 15th in the NPL East last season, but they have failed to make further headway this term and had a tally of 19 points to show from their opening 18 matches under Black.

Prior to taking over as United manager Black spent four years in charge of Belper Town and led them to promotion to the Northern Premier League during the 2021-22 season.

He previously enjoyed success with Ossett Town, taking them from relegation candidates to a play-off final within 16 months.

His final game with United saw Alex Peterson’s late goal the only reward with visitors Sheffield – who came into the game below Ossett in the table – scoring twice in each half.

More disappointment followed last Saturday when the fantastic efforts of the ground staff to get the local derby with Ponte Colls on despite heavy rain went to waste with a 4-0 defeat.

United were cut open several times in the opening half and found themselves three down at the break.

An improved display in the second half saw the visitors tested more, but Ossett were unable to find the net and conceded again.