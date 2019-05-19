Ossett United set to host game between Huddersfield Town youth and non-league select squad

Ingfield will be the venue for a clash between Huddersfield Town's academy players and a select Evo-Stik NPL and Northern Counties League side this Wednesday (May 22).

Players must be under-23 and currently play for an Evo-Stik league or NCEL club in order to be picked for the non-league select squad.

A squad of 18 players has been selected, with players from the likes of Brighouse Town, Pontefract Collieries, Liversedge, Ossett United and Frickley Athletic all set to feature.

Head of Football Development at NCEL Premier Division club Liversedge FC, Terry Bates, is the man behind the initiative.

"It is a representation of who we think are some of the best players at Evo-Stik and Northern Counties level," said Bates of the select squad.

"It should be a well-contested game. If the performance is good and we only lose by the odd goal, we can hold our heads up."

He added: "The idea is that there will be two or three games a season.

"We have got a couple of people who know people at both Sheffield United and Wednesday, Leeds United and Barnsley.

"It is an opportunitiy for these clubs to scout players and a chance for the other managers in the Northern Counties and Evo-Stik leagues to have a look at the players as well."

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm, with entry priced at £4.